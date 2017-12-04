Open road tolling set to open near Kansas City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new Kansas Turnpike toll plaza is set to open on December 5 after months of being under construction.

The newly converted toll plaza will open near Kansas City (Eastbound I-70/KTA mile marker 217). Eastbound drivers traveling through the area can expect the following changes:

Electronic users continue traveling at highway speeds through the toll area

Cash travelers exit right to toll plaza to make a payment

Customers should expect the traffic conversion to take place Tuesday afternoon. Going forward, KTA said maintenance will happen overnight and require lane closures. The highway speeds, for the next few months, will be lower than the rest of the roadway to allow for construction and road crews.

KTA wants to remind drivers to not stop in the electronic lanes. Cash customers who don’t pick up a ticket at the Eastern Terminal toll plaza can let their collector know when exiting (or press the help button on a self-pay machine). Cash customers who don’t pay at the plaza will receive a mailed violation.