Payless looking to sell Topeka headquarters

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Payless ShoeSource’s corporate headquarters in Topeka is now up for sale.

A spokeswoman for Payless, Meghan Speer, said: “The Payless ShoeSource building at 3231 SE 6th Street is currently for sale. Payless continues to evaluate our go-forward strategy, and part of that plan is to assess new space for our corporate associates. Our legacy systems would require us to lease space in our current building for our associates while we determine the best plan to acquire better-suited real estate for our team as we look into the future.”

Payless emerged from bankruptcy in August and began evaluating its structure in November.

In mid-November, 170 employees were laid off. That came after another 165 employees were laid off in January, and information technology jobs were outsourced.

 

