Single-vehicle rollover crash pins man under car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in the hospital after a rollover accident in Jefferson County late Sunday evening.

Reports came in that the man was pinned under the vehicle around 11:45 p.m. According to authorities, this was a single-vehicle accident near NE 46th St. and K4, north of Grantville. The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time. It is also not clear how many occupants were inside the car.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson County Fire Department responded to the scene to rescue the man.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.

