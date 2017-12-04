Single-vehicle rollover crash pins man under car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in the hospital after a rollover accident in Jefferson County late Sunday evening.

Reports came in that the man was pinned under the vehicle around 11:45 p.m. According to authorities, this was a single-vehicle accident near NE 46th St. and K4, north of Grantville. The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time. It is also not clear how many occupants were inside the car.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson County Fire Department responded to the scene to rescue the man.

Jefferson County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office rescued a man pinned under a car in a field next to K4 near 46th. He was taken to the hospital. The investigator I spoke with couldn’t tell me how badly the man was hurt. pic.twitter.com/oRUqopkEHs — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) December 4, 2017