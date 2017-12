POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says they are experiencing technical difficulties with their 911 lines.

The public is being advised to attempt to use the 911 system, but if problems persist, call the admin number at (785) 457-3353.

The Sheriff’s Office said the phone company is currently working to fix the issue. At this time, it is unclear when it will be fixed.