Volunteer recognized for service to help women undergoing cancer treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A volunteer is being recognized for her service and commitment to improving the lives of women undergoing cancer treatment.

Louise Zeikle has been a Look Good Feel Better volunteer at Stormont Vail for three years. The program helps women with cancer cope with the appearance side effects of treatment.

Each year, the National Sunrise Award is presented to volunteers who have made extraordinary contributions to the program and the lives of the women it serves.

On Monday, Zeikle received the award for her work with the program. She currently facilitates group patient workshops at the hospital and offers one-on-one consultations to women in the program.

The Look Good Feel Better program serves about 50,000 women each year in 15,000 workshops. It is offered in more than 2,000 host facilities, and to 150,000 patients and survivors through online and virtual services and support.

“Louise is a vital part of the Look Good Feel Better program at the cancer center,” said Leigh Ann Schultejans, Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center social worker. “She is a very dedicated volunteer who puts a lot of time and energy into making sure women are aware of LGFB better and that their time in class is worthwhile.”

“The compassion, kindness and commitment of our volunteers are the heart and soul of this program,” said Louanne Roark, Executive Director of the Look Good Feel Better Foundation and Look Good Feel Better. “They bring hope, courage and confidence to people facing the challenge of a lifetime, and dedicate so much of their personal time to making someone else’s day brighter and more hopeful, and for that, we are grateful.”