Annual Red Stocking Breakfast coming up in Topeka

The Red Stocking Breakfasts fund Kansas Children’s Service League’s prevention and early education services in the communities.

The event is KCSL’s signature fundraising event. Local celebrities will be on hand to dish up food for those who attend.

Event Information:

Saturday, December 9, 2017

7:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Carlos O’Kelly’s

3425 S Kansas Ave.

Topeka , KS 66611

Cost is $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

Children 10 and under eat free.

***Tickets purchased online will be available at the check-in table the day of the event***