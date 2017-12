TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a local business.

The report came in around 4:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of SW Huntoon at Elite Tobacco & Vape, just west of Gage Blvd.

No suspect information has been reported at this time and no arrest have been made.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will update when new information becomes available.