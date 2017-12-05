Boil water advisory canceled for parts of St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been rescinded for the city of St. George in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the advisory has been canceled for all people living on 2nd Street, 3rd Street, Jefferson Street, and Jackson Street.

KDHE issued the advisory due to a loss in pressure, which they say can cause a loss in chlorine and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from St. George indicate no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.