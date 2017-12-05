Coldest air of the season on the way

What we’re tracking:

40s tomorrow

Dry and cold through Saturday

Warmer weather Sunday and Monday

If you like the Kansas cold, you’ll like this forecast. Temperatures were in the 20s and teens across the area this morning. We’ll fall into the 20s again overnight but will remain dry so no winter weather concerns.Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 40s with a few clouds around late with another cold front passing through the region. The wind will pick up to 15-25mph by afternoon, as well.

We’ll see the coldest air in the region around for Wednesday night into Friday morning. Lows are expected to be in the teens and 20s with highs in the low 30s. We’ll see cold days on both Friday and Saturday, highs in the 40s with no rain to worry about. Temperatures will rebound Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller