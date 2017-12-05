Crews on scene of fatal crash in NE Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a fatal accident Tuesday evening in northeast Shawnee County.

The two vehicle crash was reported around 4:43 p.m. at NE 31st and K-4 Highway, just north of U.S. Highway 24.

Kansas Highway Patrol said they were asking for the Kansas Department of Transportation’s help to shutdown the roadway while crews work the scene.

KHP confirmed with KSNT News that one fatality has been reported at this time.

The crash is just northwest of where two people were killed and three injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. (SEE HERE)

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.