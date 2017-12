TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka is looking for national recognition, but it needs your help.

The museum is in the running to become one of USA Today’s Top Ten New Attractions.

The list includes places from all across the country. The place with the most votes will win.

Votes will be collected until January 1. The winner will be announced on January 5.

To cast your vote, click here: http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-attraction/evel-knievel-museum-topeka-kan/