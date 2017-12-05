FDA approves diabetes drug that also helps with weight loss

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved a new diabetes drug that reduces blood sugar levels and also helps people lose weight.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the once-a-week shot for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk says the drug will cost about the same as similar drugs at $676 for a four- to six-week supply without insurance.

The drug, called Ozempic (oh-ZEHM’-pic), comes in injector pens. It stimulates insulin production and reduces appetite.

On average, the medicine reduced long-term blood sugar levels at least 2 ½ times as much as a popular daily diabetes pill in one big study. It also helped study participants lose two to three times as much weight as those in the comparison group given Merck & Co.’s Januvia.

