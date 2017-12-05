High school hoops continues in NE Kansas

High school basketball final scores from December 5, 2017:
ACCHS (B) 26 Nemaha Central 68
ACCHS (G) 29 Nemaha Central 58
Abilene (B) 52 Rock Creek 70
Abilene (G) 52 Rock Creek 31
Burlingame (B) 45 Lyndon 46
Burlingame (G) 31 Lyndon 41
Emporia (B) 85 Parsons 71
Emporia (G) 40 Parsons 33
Highland Park (B) 48 Grandview 59
Jeff West (B) 46 Riverside 37
Jeff West (G) 54 Riverside 11
Royal Valley (B) 42 Holton 47
Royal Valley (G) 32 Holton 45
Sabetha (B) 39 Perry-Lecompton 46
Sabetha (G) 32 Perry-Lecompton 29
Seaman (G) 47 Topeka High 34
Shawnee Heights (B) 73 Lansing 62
Shawnee Heights (G) 38 Lansing 50
Silver Lake (B) 59 Council Grove 56
Silver Lake (G) 44 Council Grove 52
Topeka West (B) 57 Washburn Rural 48
Topeka West (G) 18 Washburn Rural 63
Wamego (B) 54 Riley County 49
Wamego (G) 33 Riley County 42
Junction City (B) 33 Salina Central 55
McLouth (B) 40 Horton 36
McLouth (G) 26 Horton 45