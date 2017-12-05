Juvenile sentenced in killing of Justice Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 17-year-old charged as a juvenile in the shooting death of a Topeka man, last summer, has been sentenced.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Shayden Byrd, of Topeka, was sentenced to 60 months, 6 months shy of the maximum penalty allowed by law, with 6 months of aftercare.

Due to his age at the time of his arrest, Byrd was charged as a juvenile offender. In October, Byrd entered a guilty plea to all three felony charges against him, including first degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and using a communication facility to distribute a controlled substance.

On June 26, 2017, law enforcement responded to Church’s Chicken at 3001 SW 10th around 12:30 a.m. That’s where they found 18-year-old Justice Mitchell suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds. Mitchell was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

Kagay said the factual basis that supported Byrd’s convictions revealed that Byrd’s participation in the crimes amounted to using social media to arrange for the drug transaction and conspiring with another to steal the marijuana in question. However, Byrd did not go to the crime scene and did not possess a firearm.