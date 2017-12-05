Kansas City man convicted of sex crimes against children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man is facing a possible life in prison after being convicted of several sex crimes against children.

A Jackson County jury on Monday convicted 35-year-old Jesus Garcia guilty of four felonies involving children. The jury recommended Garcia serve three consecutive life sentences, plus 15 years.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 5.

The Kansas City Star reports that court documents show Garcia was accused in February 2016 of sexually assaulting three girls. The children’s mother took two of the girls to Children’s Mercy Hospital and told a social worker that Garcia had been sexually abusing them from 2014 to 2015.

Jackson County prosecutors originally charged Garcia with nine felony counts of child sex crimes.