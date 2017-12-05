Kroger recalls water for infants after mold contamination

CNN Published:

(CNN) – Kroger is recalling a brand of water for infants after a mold discovery.

‘Comforts for baby purified water with fluoride’ was sold in one gallon, clear containers but the FDA said the mold is not visible to the naked eye.

After receiving customer complaints, the grocery store chain tested the water and identified the mold.

The FDA said exposure can cause skin and respiratory irritation. Infants with an already compromised immune system may be at an increased risk, according to officials.

Kroger has pulled the product from its shelves.

If you have purchased the water, you can return it to the store for a refund.

More details about the recall can be found on fda.gov

