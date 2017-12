TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials are investigating after a body was found near a pond Tuesday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports a male, possibly in his sixties, was found deceased on a property in southeast Shawnee County.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

