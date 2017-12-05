Man volunteers to deliver dog from Maryland back home to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is volunteering and asking for nothing in return to make sure a dog finds its way back home.

Caroline County Humane Society in Ridgely, Maryland says that on November 25, they posted a picture on their Facebook of an older, very thin, Pitbull mix who had been found as a stray. They said no one came looking for him but fortunately he was microchipped. They learned the dog’s name was Zimba and using the microchip tracked his home back to Wichita, Kansas.

“We called the number and spoke to his mom. The story is as follows: His mom’s boyfriend left Kansas to come to Maryland for a brief stay with their dog. However while he was here, the couple broke up. And the “now ex-boyfriend” abandoned Zimba. He would not return her phone calls.”

Caroline County Humane Society said Zimba’s mom had been searching for Zimba and wanted him home.

“She was thrilled to hear he was safe.”

The humane society said the big dilemma was getting him back to Wichita, approximately 1,300 miles away.

“We tried contacting Airlines but that proved to be an unsuccessful solution. His mom in Wichita is unable to drive to us because of her children and her job. We even contacted the Humane Society where his mom had originally adopted him. They did not have a solution for us either.”

A man named Zach, who used to work for the Caroline County Humane Society, stepped up and offered to drive Zimba all the way to Wichita.

Zach and Zimba’s trip began Tuesday morning. Their journey will be updated on Caroline County Humane Society’s Facebook page as they make their way from Maryland to Kansas.

“Kind of like The Wizard of Oz story with Zimba playing the part of Dorothy…there’s no place like home.”

The humane society said Zach is doing this strictly as a volunteer and is asking for nothing.

They do need to try to raise money to cover his gas, tolls, and other expenses incurred. You can donate via PayPal by visiting their website at www.carolinehumane.org or by check or stop in the shelter or call us with your credit card number. Be sure to note on your donation that it is for Zach and Zimba’s Great Adventure.