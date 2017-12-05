Police blocking off parts of Topeka due to suspicious devices

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is blocking off parts of I-70 after discovering suspicious devices during a car stop early Tuesday morning.

According to Topeka Police Lt. Steve Roth the area of NW MacVicar Ave. & I-70 is blocked off while police take the necessary precautions. Police were made aware of the devices around 3:20 a.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation has been called in to assist in barricading parts of the city from this area.

Both east and westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at this time. We are told that streets are blocked from West Topeka to the downtown area.

KSNT News will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

Large part of I 70 closed off in Topeka. Access from Gage heading east and downtown Topeka going west closed. pic.twitter.com/vwOQP259dQ — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) December 5, 2017