Police blocking off parts of Topeka due to suspicious devices

Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is blocking off parts of I-70 after discovering suspicious devices during a car stop early Tuesday morning.

According to Topeka Police Lt. Steve Roth the area of NW MacVicar Ave. & I-70 is blocked off while police take the necessary precautions. Police were made aware of the devices around 3:20 a.m. The Kansas Department of Transportation has been called in to assist in barricading parts of the city from this area.

Both east and westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at this time. We are told that streets are blocked from West Topeka to the downtown area.

KSNT News will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

 

