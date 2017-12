TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council has voted to prohibit the sale or furnishing of cigarettes and other tobacco related products to people under the age of 21.

The current minimum age is 18, for buying products such as cigarettes, e-cigarettes, tobacco products and liquid nicotine. The City Council’s 8 to 2 vote will raise that minimum age to 21.

Under the ordinance, the minimum age for use of such products will remain 18. The minimum age for purchase will become 21.