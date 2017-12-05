Wichita police to resume special teams against violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — After a recent spike in homicides, Wichita police will bring back special teams to target problem areas and problem people.

The Wichita Eagle reports the department used the team concept in a pilot project from May to August. The teams made 375 arrests.

Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay announced Monday the department wants to use the teams in the long term because of the past success. The teams will start work Jan. 1.

The first 10-officer team will work on drug complaints in residential neighborhoods and respond to violent crimes throughout the city. The second team of 12 officers will work on investigations of known violent offenders, focusing on street gangs and responding to violent crimes. A third, 16-person team will work with community policing teams.