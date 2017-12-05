Winter arrives a few weeks early this year

We’re tracking our first consistent blast of cold weather since late October. Highs won’t touch 50° until Sunday or Monday. That means for the next 5+ days, we’ll have highs in the 30s and 40s! Context is very important, describing temperatures this time of the year. Believe it or not, but our average high temperature is just 44° right now. This recent burst of cold weather just FEELS much colder because it’s been so warm across our neck of the woods recently. If you’re up late at night or early in the morning – bundle up this week too. Overnight temps will plummet into the ‘teens’ and 20s through next week. The sun-filled skies will look pretty during the day, but it’s those same clear skies that make for chilly mornings this time of the year.

The other weather story we’re following this week is the gusty winds. In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, westerly winds are expected to gust over 35 mph at times today AND tomorrow. Lucky for us, the winds will be fairly light once the sun goes down again tonight, so the morning wind chills won’t be too bad. However, during the day you’ll want to hold onto your hats because the north/west winds mean business this week. Daytime wind chills will be in the 30s – so dress warm the rest of this week! We’ll be watching yet another cold front pass through Northeast Kansas on Wednesday too. Along with those gusty winds, temps will fall even more by Thursday. In fact, Thursday will be the coldest day of the week – featuring highs struggling to get reach 35°. As we alluded to above – more mild weather is lurking in the extended forecast, but we’ve got some arctic air to deal with until this weekend. Plan on highs flirting with 50° on Sunday, but until then, winter came early this year!

It’s also worth mentioning how dry the extended forecast looks too. Save for a brief chance for light snow Wednesday night and again on Friday – there’s just not a ton of moisture to work with this week. This colder weather is all because of major storm systems moving through the N. Plains and Great Lakes. The question for us (here in Kansas) this winter will consistently be – how far south will these storms make it? If the recent weather pattern means anything (and it does because this is a classic La Nina winter weather pattern) – we’ll likely get shots of cold air this winter, but snow chances will be few and far between. And as we saw for most of November, we’ll have our fair share of warm and dry days too. We’ll keep our eyes on the longer range computer models – searching for any noticeable changes to the forecast. And, we’ll tweak the 7-Day as we see fit – but our confidence remains high in this dry, cold forecast over the next 7-10 days. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert