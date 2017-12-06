Downtown Topeka fire intentionally set

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After investigation, firefighters determined a house fire in downtown Topeka was intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire at 307 SW Polk St. around 12:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, fire crews said they saw flames and smoke showing from the second floor wood framed house.

Topeka Fire said no one was inside the house at the time.

The estimated structural loss is $4,000. There is no content loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222-TIPS.

