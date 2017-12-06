Gusty winds and increasing clouds, ahead of another cold front

We’re tracking even colder weather on the way for the rest of the week. Highs won’t return to 50° until Sunday or Monday…at the earliest. That means for the next 4+ days, we’ll have highs in the 30s and 40s! Everything is relative when it comes to December temperatures, though. Believe it or not, our average high temperature is just 44° for this time of the year. This burst of colder weather FEELS much colder than it actually is because it’s been so warm across our neck of the woods recently. We’ll watch the clouds INCREASE today, out ahead of yet another December cold front. There could even be a chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon too – most spots will stay dry, though. If you’re up late at night or early in the morning – bundle up this week too. Overnight temps will plummet into the ‘teens’ through Friday morning. The sun-filled skies will look pretty during the day, but it’s those same clear skies that make for chilly mornings this time of the year.

The other weather story we’re following this week is the gusty winds. In the wake of Monday’s cold front, northwesterly winds are expected to gust over 30 mph at times today. Lucky for us, the winds will be fairly light once the sun goes down again tonight, so the morning wind chills won’t be too bad. However, during the day you’ll want to hold onto your hats because the northwest winds mean business (again) today. Daytime wind chills will be in the middle 30s – so dress warm the rest of this week! We’ll be watching yet another cold front pass through Northeast Kansas heading into Thursday. This will be our first ‘back door’ cold front of the season. ‘Back door’ cold fronts move in from an easterly direction, which is pretty unique. The prevailing direction of our weather is west to east, so when something moves in from the east – it’s…different. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week too – featuring highs struggling to get through 32°. As we alluded to above – more mild weather is lurking in the extended forecast, but we’ve got some arctic air to deal with until this weekend. Plan on highs approaching 50° on Sunday, but until then, winter came early this year!

It’s also worth mentioning how dry the extended forecast looks too – there’s just not a ton of moisture to work with this week. The colder weather is all because of major storm systems moving through the N. Plains and Great Lakes. The question for us (here in Kansas) this winter will consistently be – how far south will these storms make it? If the recent weather pattern means anything (and it does because this is a classic La Nina winter weather pattern) – we’ll likely get shots of cold air this winter, but snow chances will be few and far between. And as we saw for most of November, we’ll have our fair share of warm and dry days too. Our best chance for SNOW might come early next week. It looks like one of those aforementioned storm systems gets close enough to us, to bring our first flakes since Halloween. We’ll keep our eyes on the longer range computer models – searching for any noticeable changes to the forecast. And, we’ll tweak the 7-Day as we see fit – but our confidence remains high in this dry, cold forecast over the next 7-10 days. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert