Local women help veterans buy Christmas gifts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of local women are making sure veterans get the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts this year.

The ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Topeka VA are offering their holiday gift shop.

Auxiliary members have spent the entire year gathering items for the store. The shop gives veterans a chance to choose gifts for their loved ones. The ladies purchase gift wrap and mail all the gifts to the families of the veterans.

“Veterans can come in, decide who they what to get things for mothers fathers grandmothers sisters brothers kids and they put all of this on the card then we have women come in again from the units that go around with the veterans and they write down what the veteran wants to send to this person,” said Lois Icenogle.

The ladies purchase gift wrap and mail all the gifts to the families of the veterans.