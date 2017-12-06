U.S. Marshals and police stand-off, with wanted felon, ends peacefully

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just before 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, U.S. Marshals and Topeka Police were able to get a wanted felon, carrying a gun, off a roof.

The Incident began around 7:00 p.m. at what police are referring to as a quad-plex, in the 3600 block of Skyline Drive. That’s near the intersection of 36th and Eveningside Drive, on the southwest side of Topeka.

Police tell KSNT News that the man was a wanted felon, being sought by U.S. Marshals. It took almost an hour, but Marshals and Police were able to get the man to come down from the roof without shots being fired or anyone getting hurt.

It is not clear why U.S. Marshals were initially looking for the man.