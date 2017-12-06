Manhattan High School adds new mascot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan High students have voted on a second mascot to join the Manhattan Indian.

After months of debate, a wolf was chosen as the secondary mascot.

The announcement was made during tonight’s Board of Education meeting.

The move comes more than a year of debate where it initially looked like the Indian might be retired.

“The Indian name and image will stay in place,” said student body president, Lily Colburn. “There will just be a new and extra thing that we haven’t had for decades.”

If approved by the board, the wolf will be used as a physical, on-field mascot for the kids to rally around during sporting events.

Even though the wolf won out eventually, over 1/3 of students did vote to have no mascot other than the Manhattan Indian.

The board will vote on the wolf mascot during their next meeting.