Manhattan inmate escapes custody during work release

(Picture courtesy: RCPD)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Local authorities are looking for an inmate that escaped police custody during a work release.

Riley County Police filed the report Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of S Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan. They report Billy Womack, 32, of Manhattan, did not return after being on a work release.

Womack was confined on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear. RCPD said he is not considered a threat to the public.

If you have any information contact Manhattan and Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

