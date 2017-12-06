Peters suspended for Sunday’s game against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that Marcus Peters would be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

During last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, cornerback Marcus Peters chucked an official’s flag after his angst reached a boiling point in the 38-31 defeat, the Chiefs’ sixth in seven games.

Peters further humiliated himself by taking off to the locker room — assuming he’d been kicked out of the game — then running back to the field without wearing socks when he realized he had not been ejected.

“What I think is when things aren’t going well, you’re trying to find ways to make it better, and at times frustration sets in,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during a conference call Monday. “That’s not when good things happen. It’s important you control yourself.

They’re the third-most penalized team in the NFL, trailing only Seattle and Miami, and are tied for the league lead in unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.

“Listen, I’m always going to take that responsibility,” Reid said, when asked pointedly about the Chiefs’ discipline problem. “I know I have a good locker room, so you can put that one on me.”

You can put a good chunk of it on Peters, too. He’s been flagged a league-leading three times for unsportsmanlike conduct this season, and the star cornerback with the checkered past has been dinged for the most penalty yards per game of any player in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this story