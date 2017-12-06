Spirit AeroSystems plans major expansion, job growth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Spirit AeroSystems made a major economic announcement Wednesday.

KSNW-TV reports the company announced the addition of 1,000 jobs and capital investments totaling $1 billion over the next five years in Wichita.

The growth is fueled by a number of factors: increasing production rates on existing commercial aircraft programs, growth in Spirit’s Fabrication and Defense businesses and other new business pursuits. The announcement solidifies Spirit’s presence in Wichita and Kansas for decades to come.

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer attended the event, along with Spirit AeroSystems executives and various Wichita-area political and business leaders.

“Wichita is our headquarters and the hub of our operations,” said Spirit President and CEO Tom Gentile. “Our workforce is unparalleled, with generations of aircraft employees who have worked in our plant. And now future generations will have those same opportunities. We are proud to partner with the city, county and state to bring new jobs and investment to the community and help ensure Wichita remains the Air Capital of the World.”

“Spirit AeroSystems’ $1 billion investment marks one of the largest economic development projects in Kansas history and will result in great career opportunities for over a thousand Kansans,” said Kansas Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer. “I am thrilled that we were able to bring this project to fruition with our incredible partners at Spirit, and I look forward to seeing the impact their investment will have both on Wichita and the state as a whole.”

The majority of the new job creation will be in the hourly ranks, including skilled sheet metal mechanics, composite technicians and CNC machine operators.