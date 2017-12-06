Veterans Crisis Line in Topeka looking to hire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Veterans Crisis Line in Topeka is hosting a career fair on Thursday to hire responders.

Garrett Dickinson with the Veterans Crisis Center and Dr. Stephanie Davis with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System join KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore on the show to encourage people to check out the event.

The fair will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Topeka VA Medical Center Campus. The projected staffing needed to support operations is 140 full-time employees. Salaries range from $49,994 to $72,500 per year.

The VCL is currently located in upstate New York and in Atlanta, Georgia. Topeka is the third site for the VCL. They will begin receiving calls starting January 15.

 

 

