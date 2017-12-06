Video shows Douglas County deputy’s close call with distracted driver

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A video posted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy’s close call with a distracted driver.

The video shows a blue truck crossing the center line into oncoming traffic in front of the deputy. The sheriff’s office said the vehicles ended up side swiping each other.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 40 at mile marker 384 where U.S. 40 and K-10 Highway overlap at the southern edge of Lawrence.

They said though the damage was minor and no one was hurt it could have been much more serious.

“Don’t do something like this driver did. Get rid of distractions before you drive and pay attention to the road.”

The sheriff’s office tells KSNT News the driver did receive a citation for failure to maintain lane.