Wamego police warn of reported tainted candy

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is warning about a candy that may be tainted.

Police said they received a report Tuesday from several people of candy that was possibly tainted. The candy is the shape of a small baby bottle and labeled “Bibi Frutix” and according to the label was made in Mexico.

Police said while this is an isolated report, it is unknown where the candy has been distributed as the candy was not purchased at a local store.

“The powdery substance – normally sugar – has not been analyzed at this time. However, several people who sampled contents reported the powder had a chemical taste and two people had adverse reactions.”

Police said anyone who has this labeled candy should take appropriate actions for their safety and may contact their local law enforcement agency if they have questions.