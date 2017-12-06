Washburn sweeps Fort Hays State to begin MIAA play

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

Women’s recap:

Fort Hays State 59

Washburn 62

Men’s recap:

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Washburn Ichabods opened MIAA season with a 69-58 win over Fort Hays State on Wednesday in Lee Arena winning their fourth game in a row improving to 6-3 and 1-0 in the MIAA. Washburn returns to action Saturday at 7 p.m. against Nebraska-Kearney in Lee Arena.

The Tigers (6-3, 2-1 MIAA) had their largest lead of the game at 11-6 after an 8-0 run with 12:52 to play in the first half, but the Ichabods came back with a 14-4 run of their own taking a five-point lead at 20-15 with 4:56 to play in the frame going on to lead 32-24 at the break. Washburn was 11 of 21 from the field in the first half going 11 of 21 from the field holding the Tigers to 9 of 30 shooting.