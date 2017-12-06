Zippy’s back! Town’s elf on a shelf has been returned

By Published:
In this photo provided by Cindy McHugh, Zippy, the beloved elf on a shelf for the town of Deerfield, N.H., sits in front of the Deerfield Community School on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Zippy, who appears throughout the town during the holiday season, was taken on Monday afternoon and mysteriously reappeared Wednesday morning in front of a resident's home. (Cindy McHugh via AP)

DEERFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire town is happy to report that its beloved elf on a shelf has been returned, more than a day after he vanished.

The Deerfield Rescue Squad posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning that Zippy the elf is a little wet, but safe. It featured photos of him carried by a police officer and parked in a car.

The rescue says “Our Holiday Magic is back.”

Deerfield Rescue Squad EMS captain Cindy McHugh says a town resident was getting ready for work when he saw that Zippy was on his doorstep. He called police.

McHugh said the town isn’t interested in pursuing the matter further, and just wants Zippy back for the children.

The mannequin in a red onesie, cap, mittens and slippers makes appearances around town.

