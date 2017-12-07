Adopt-A-Pet: December 7, 2017

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! It’s time for another rendition of my weekly series – Adopt-A-Pet. So, let’s get right to it! Everyone meet Mistletoe! Mistletoe is a 7 year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. She’s a senior dog – so she’s more into curling up in front of the fire, than running around in the snow. Mistletoe would love to spend the holidays in her forever home!

Deb Watkins, Executive Director at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), adds, “She is just a lovebug. She is so sweet. She loves to sit on laps, she loves to chase the ball. She’ll just make a great family pet for anybody.”

Since Mistletoe is a senior dog – her adoption fee is only $75. The people over at HHHS would love to get her placed in a loving home as soon as possible!

Next up this week is a lovely lady…Lyla. Lyla is a one year-old domestic long-haired cat. She’s been at HHHS for a long time now, so you can take her home for just $25. Lyla is very sweet and would love to spend time cuddling in your lap!

Last but certainly not least this week…is Ruger. Ruger is a 5 year old dalmatian/pit bull mix. This adorable boy has some special needs, though. Ruger will be just fine but he will not be a good running partner. He’s looking for a special home where he can sit on the couch and hang out.

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption over at the Helping Hands humane Society in Topeka. They’re having an ‘Adopt-A-Thon’ Event on December 15th, 16th and 17th. Adoption fees for cats are just $12 and dogs are half-price! If you have room in your hearts and homes this holiday season – there’s no better time to add a furry family member! Until next week, give your pets some extra lovin’!

