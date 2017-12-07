Bitterly cold weather, despite sun-filled skies

We’re tracking the coldest day of the week. Wind chills this morning were in the single digits! Today won’t be all that breezy, but northwest winds are stirring just enough to make things FEEL even colder. Yesterday’s cold front is completely through – so now we have to deal with the coldest weather we’ve had since Halloween! Don’t expect highs to get much ‘warmer’ than the freezing mark today. In other words – daytime temps will be trapped in the upper 20s and lower 30s, despite wall-to-wall sunshine. This air mass is very dry too. All of this cold air has arctic origins and we’re not the only ones dealing with the colder weather. All of the Plains and East Coast states are dealing with below average temperatures for the rest of the week! Remember, our average high temperature is just 45° right now. It’s certainly been warm and mild for the better part of the last month, but now we’re getting consistent blasts of cold air. The only thing missing from the forecast is…moisture.

Speaking of – the only chance for precipitation in the extended forecast MIGHT happen tonight. We’ll be watching for some clouds moving in from Nebraska, by the time we wake up on Friday. If you’re up late tonight (or early tomorrow morning) you might see a couple snowflakes flying around, north of I-70. Again – there’s almost no moisture to work with, but recent computer models are trying to bring some weak snow flurries to our northern counties tonight. Other than that, our forecast looks VERY DRY for the next 7-10 days. Expect a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ tomorrow, as we deal with those passing clouds from the north. Temperatures will remain chilly, but not too far off from where they should be for early December. Daytime temps will hangout in the 30s and 40s through Saturday, before more mild air returns to Northeast Kansas later in the weekend. The overnights will be chilly too – the next few mornings will start out with temps in the ‘teens’ and 20s. Brrrr!

The overall temperature trend for the next few weeks is a seasonal one. But, there will be some mini ‘ups and downs’ on a day-to-day basis. Sunday will be a great example of that, as the computer models keep arguing for warmer and warmer weather. As it stands right now, highs will make a run at 60° before the sun sets on our second weekend of December. But, what does that mean for temps heading into next week? Well – they’ll be cooler…again. Another dry cold front will pass through our neck of the woods to start next week and that means highs fall back into the 40s. We anticipate lots of sunshine over the next 7-10 days and an equal amount of starry nights too. Don’t get too frustrated about the lack of moisture so far this month because December is actually one of our driest months of the entire year. The snow-lovers might be getting a little antsy too, but truth be told – we’re still a little too far south to get any wintry weather (other than cold temps) from those storm systems rushing through the N. Plains and Great Lakes regions. We’ll keep our peeled though – as the forecast can change quickly this time of year. However, our confidence is HIGH in this dry and seasonal weather pattern we’ve gotten ourselves into. If anything does change, we’ll tweak the 7-Day forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the milder weekend gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert