Chiefs place pass rusher Ford on IR, sign DT Hamilton

By Published:
KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 17: Outside linebacker Dee Ford #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs placed pass rusher Dee Ford on injured reserve with an ailing back and signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton on Thursday night, three days before a crucial game against Oakland.

Ford has been hobbled most of the season, missing a pair of games in September and October before hurting his back Oct. 30 against Denver. The Chiefs had been hoping he would be able to play again this season, but time ran out on the former first-round pick.

Ford had 10 sacks in 15 games last season, but will finish with two in six games this season.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hamilton has spent time on the practice squads of the Bills, Packers and Seahawks, and he appeared in three games for the Eagles earlier this season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s