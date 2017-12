Darn good Christmas lights display

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- WHEN IT COMES TO DECORATING FOR CHRISTMAS–A TOPEKA MAN DOESN’T MESS AROUND.

HIS DISPLAY COULD EVEN PUT CLARK GRISWOLD TO SHAME.

WHO KNEW CHRISTMAS LIGHTS COULD GET A PERSON IN THE MOOD TO DANCE.

“yes…laughs.”

LOUIE CORTEZ KNEW—HE’S KNOWN SINCE HE WAS A LITTLE BOY AND CAME ACROSS A VIDEO ON YOUTUBE.

“I’d see this one house that always did it and I always thought it would be cool to do it one day.”

25,000 THOUSAND LIGHTS LATER–HE’S DONE IT.

BY TUNING TO 102.3 ANYONE DRIVING BY CAN WATCH AND LISTEN WITHOUT EVER LEAVING THEIR CAR.

“so I have a FM transmitter in the garage and an antenna outside.”

THIS IS WHERE THE MAGIC HAPPENS.

THIS COMPUTER SYSTEM PROGRAMS THE LIGHTS TO THE MUSIC.

HE THEN MONITORS HIS WORK THROUGH MULTIPLE SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS.

EVIDENCE–HE’S INVESTED A GOOD CHUNK OF CHANGE IN TO HIS DISPLAY.

“its close to about 5,000 dollars within the last three years that i’ve pretty much spent on this show.”

WHILE HIS WALLET HAS TAKEN A HIT–SURPRISINGLY HIS ENERGY BILL HASN’T.

“its about 15 dollars more because they’re all LED lights so we don’t even notice it in the bill at all.”

FOR THOSE WHO STOP BY TO SEE THE SHOW–YOU’LL NEED TO PUT IT IN PARK FOR AWHILE.

<takes about 30 to 40 minutes to run through the whole show.>

WITH ALL TYPES OF MUSIC–IT’S ONE THE WHOLE FAMILY CAN ENJOY–ESPECIALLY THE KIDS.

“thats what I really do this for because its something that the kids are going to remember and something that they’re going to enjoy.”

CONSIDER IT–AN EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT FROM LOUIE.

LOUIE TOLD ME HE WILL LEAVE THE DISPLAY UP UNTIL THE SECOND WEEK OF JANUARY.

SO IF YOU’D LIKE TO SEE THE DISPLAY THERE’S PLENTY OF TIME TO STOP BY.

WE’VE POSTED ALL OF THAT INFORMATION ONLINE AT KSNT DOT COM JUST CLICK ON THIS STORY.