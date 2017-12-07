Dog reunited with family thanks to Maryland man

Related Coverage Man volunteers to deliver dog from Maryland back home to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A lost dog is back home thanks to the Maryland Humane Society and one volunteer that didn’t mind going the extra mile, literally.

KSNW-TV reports Zach Holt has been on the road for 26 hours to bring a dog back to his owner in Wichita.

Zimba was living in Maryland with his owner’s boyfriend. But when the couple broke up, Zimba didn’t make it home until today, all thanks to Zach.

“50 miles to the gallon. I’ve actually taken a trip to North Dakota to Maryland this year so, that kind of gave me the confidence to do it but — no hesitation,” explained Zach Holt.

Zach said he will be back on the road for Maryland in the morning, but he was happy to reunite the dog with his family.