Sanders: Trump Jr. citing lawyer-client privilege legitimate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it believes President Donald Trump’s eldest son had a “legitimate reason” in citing attorney-client privilege to avoid answering questions to Congress about conversations with his father.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday: “We believe that his lawyers had a legitimate reason and basis for not answering those questions.”

Donald Trump Jr. cited attorney-client privilege Wednesday to avoid divulging to the House Intelligence Committee his conversations with his father about a meeting he took with individuals connected to the Russian government in 2016. Neither Trump is an attorney.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California says the younger Trump said an attorney was present for the discussion. Schiff says he doesn’t believe attorney-client privilege protected the conversation.