TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Large smoke rising from the southeast side of Shawnee County early Thursday afternoon sparked some concern for the public.

Shawnee Heights Fire tells KSNT News there are two controlled burns happening in the area.

One at Forbes Field by MTAA and another one nearby in the 5300 block of Adams.

The fire department said they do have a brush truck in the area just in case.