TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire Thursday afternoon in central Topeka has shut down part of a road near Washburn University.

Topeka Police Dispatch said the structure fire was first reported at 12:49 p.m. in the 1500 block of SW 17th Street.

The fire is reported to be out and no injuries were reported.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate the cause.

