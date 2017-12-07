Suspect in Sunday Topeka shooting taken into custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 43-year-old Topeka man was taken into custody in relation to a shooting earlier this week in east Topeka.

Topeka police said on Wednesday afternoon, officers were following up on a tip related to a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of SE 10th Street Sunday afternoon. The tip led them to a home in the 700 block of SW Buchanan where the shooting suspect was located and taken into custody. He has been identified as Donald Cornelius Dugan, 43, of Topeka.

Police said the shooting on Sunday stemmed from individuals that knew each other. Two adult male victims arrived at a local hospital, one with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Dugan was booked into the Shawnee County jail for charges of aggravated battery. Police said Dugan has extensive criminal history with multiple prior felony convictions.