Wichita State to debut ‘WuShock Wheat’ beer on Saturday

Courtesy: Wichita State Athletics

WICHITA, Kan. — Shocker fans will soon have a new adult beverage of choice when toasting their team’s success. Wichita Brewing Company and Wichita State Athletics are teaming up to introduce “WuShock Wheat” – the new official beer of the Shockers.

Fittingly, the program’s signature brew is an American wheat ale, featuring a well-rounded flavor profile that drinks soft and smooth. This light, seasonable beer has been custom crafted to appeal to a variety of taste-buds and will be featured in area bars, restaurants and liquor stores as early as next week.

Wichita Brewing Company will tap the first kegs on Saturday, Dec. 9. Fans can enjoy the new beverage at either Wichita Brewing Company location: East (at Central & Woodlawn), or West (at 13th & Tyler) while they watch the Shocker men’s basketball team’s 3 p.m. road game at Oklahoma State.

The Pumphouse, located in Old Town at 825 E. 2nd Street, will host a pregame party prior to the Shockers’ Saturday, Dec. 16 downtown game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Beginning at 11 a.m., WuShock, himself, will be on hand with samples of his namesake beverage. Cans of WuShock Wheat will also be available at concession stands throughout INTRUST Bank Arena during the game.

The epitome of a hometown beer, WuShock Wheat is brewed locally by Wichita Brewing Company and distributed by House of Schwan (Wichita) and City Beverage (Hutchinson/Newton), with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Shocker Athletics.

Former WSU pitcher Kyle Banick, now operations manager for Wichita Brewing Company, was one of the project’s driving forces.

“Playing baseball for WSU in the early 2000s was an amazing experience. Now to come full circle and say that the company I work for brews the official beer of Shocker Athletics is exciting, to say the least,” Banick said. “Whether it’s a walk-off home run or a buzzer-beating three-pointer, we’re excited to be part of the game day experience and help Shocker fans celebrate.”

For more information about the new WuShock Wheat, visit wichitabrew.com.