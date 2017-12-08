Additional clouds today, mild weekend ahead

We’re tracking seasonal weather to wrap-up the work/school week. Remember, our average high temperature is just 44° right now. It’s certainly been warm and mild for the better part of the last month, but now we’re getting consistent blasts of cold air – making this seasonal weather FEEL even colder than it is. The only thing missing from the forecast is…moisture.This December air mass is very dry. The recent cold air has arctic origins and we’re not the only ones dealing with the colder weather. All of the Plains and East Coast states are dealing with below average temperatures for the rest of the week! Texas even had accumulating snow overnight! For us – continue to expect sun-filled days and more starry nights – we’re getting ourselves into yet another prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather.

As it stands right now, there are NOT any chances for rain or snow in the extended forecast. The 7-Day forecast looks VERY DRY! Expect a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ today, as we deal with some passing clouds from the north. Temperatures will remain chilly, but not too far off from where they should be for early December. Daytime temps will hangout in the 30s and 40s through Saturday, before more mild air returns to Northeast Kansas later in the weekend. The overnights will be chilly too – the next few mornings will start out with temps in the 20s. Brrrr! The warmest day of the next week still looks to be Sunday, as highs flirt with 60° before the sun sets on another weekend. If you have any late season yard work still to do, or just want to walk your dogs without having to dress in layers – then Sunday is your day! For what it’s worth – next Monday will be mild too. Highs should still be lounging in the middle 50s by the afternoon! We’ll be watching for yet another DRY cold front by next Tuesday. That means skies remain dry, but temps will crash once again.

For those wondering, the overall temperature trend for the next few weeks is a seasonal one too. But, there will be some mini ‘ups and downs’ on a day-to-day basis. Don’t get too frustrated about the lack of moisture so far this month because December is actually one of our driest months of the entire year. The snow-lovers might be getting a little antsy too, but truth be told – we’re still a little too far south to get any wintry weather (other than cold temps) from those storm systems rushing through the N. Plains and Great Lakes regions. We’ll keep our eyes peeled though – as the forecast can change quickly this time of year. However, our confidence is HIGH in this dry and seasonal weather pattern we’ve gotten ourselves into. If anything does change, we’ll tweak the 7-Day forecast immediately. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the milder weekend arrives. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert