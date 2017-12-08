Committee endorses Eisenhower memorial on Statehouse grounds

By Published:
(KSNT Photo File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Construction of a new memorial to President Dwight D. Eisenhower on the Kansas Statehouse grounds is a step closer to reality.

A volunteer group that oversees the Statehouse grounds voted Thursday to seek legislation next year to authorize a statue of the 34th president at the capitol complex.

The Topeka Capital-Journal report s the statue would be a replica of the Eisenhower statue currently standing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The statue depicts Eisenhower speaking to troops before the Normandy invasion on D-Day in World War II.

John Milburn, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Administration, said private funds have been raised to buy and install the statue. But lawmakers must authorize the project before it can proceed.

Eisenhower was born in Texas but was raised in Abilene.

