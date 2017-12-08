D. J. Olmstead named the Hero Sports D2 Fan Choice Defensive Player of the Year

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – Washburn senior defensive back D.J. Olmstead has been named the 2017 Hero Sports D2 Fan Choice for the Defensive Player of the Year.

Olmstead, who was a first team all-MIAA selection, finished second in the nation in fumbles recovered with four and set a Washburn record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns during the season.

Overall he was ranked 14th in the nation in six interceptions collecting 173 return yards. For the Ichabods this past season which the Ichabods went 7-5 and defeated Angelo State in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl on Dec. 2, finished with 59 total tackles with seven pass break ups and three forced fumbles. He had a Washburn high of 10 tackles against Pittsburg State.

