Democratic gubernatorial candidates face off at forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Five Democratic gubernatorial candidates faced off Thursday night at a forum in Johnson County.

More than 100 people filled a room inside the Johnson County Resource Library to hear the five candidates explain why they should be the Democratic candidate to take on the Republicans next fall.

Lori Slettehaugh, of Lenexa, said with the primaries eight months away it’s important to know where candidates stand on issues.

“I think it’s very important to be an informed voter.”

Thursday’s forum featured State Representative Jim Ward, Former Sec. of Agriculture Joshua Svaty, Salesman Robert Klingenberg, Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer and Doctor Arden Andersen.

“I think there are places they don’t belong and not only have I said that, I voted that, I voted against putting guns on college campuses,” said Rep. Jim Ward (D-Wichita).

To addressing transparency issues in the legislature.

“We must come up with a system where it can be measurable were individuals know what is going on and what is happening,” said former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer.

All candidates said they’re supportive of medical marijuana.

Thursday night’s forum was sponsored by the Kansas City Start Editorial Board. The Kansas Republican Party is holding a sanctioned debate for the Republican candidates in February.