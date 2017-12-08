Emporia parents concerned about man trying to lure students home with him

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some parents at William Allen White Elementary School said they’re concerned after reports that a man yelled at two elementary students to come home with him Thursday around 4:00 in the afternoon.

Parent Laura Driessen said a man trying to abduct kids near the school is a terrifying thought.

“That’s one of my biggest fears is something happening to my kids,” she said.

School spokesperson Matthew Fowler said the students ran back to the school and told a staff member about what happened. The staff then immediately called police.

The school also notified parents about the incident. Fowler said the messages the school sent out were meant to encourage discussions between parents and their children.

“What that is, is that’s serving as a reminder, to talk to your kids, talk your students, and remind them to keep their eyes open and pay attention to their surroundings,” Fowler said.

Driessen said she’s grateful for the school’s efforts to keep students out of harm’s way.

“I know as long as they’re in school they’re safe,” she said. “They’re doing everything that they can to keep the elementary school kids here at William Allen White safe.”

A review of surveillance video in the area showed a person of interest. The video shows the man in the area at the time of the report.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273.